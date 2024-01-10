SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has a long legacy of uranium mining, dating back decades. That industry once supported jobs and communities, but now, many of those uranium sites pose a risk, the state’s environment department says.

The New Mexico Environment Department, in collaboration with the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department, launched a new online map to allow citizens and researchers to locate legacy mining and milling operations. Recent legislation designated state funds for uranium mine cleanup.

“This dashboard is an important tool to educate New Mexicans about these toxic waste sites in our state,” New Mexico State Senator Jeff Steinborn said in a press release. “It is a reminder of the unfinished business of the federal government to clean up the uranium mines used to create our nation’s nuclear stockpile.”

The environment department says there are around 260 uranium mine sites around the state. And while some have been the focus of cleanup efforts, at least 50 sites don’t fall under existing cleanup programs, the department says.