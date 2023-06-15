NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) want “sharp reductions” in methane emissions, a potentially big ask from a state that relies on oil and gas for around 40% of the state’s budget.

In a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 14 lawmakers – including the two senators from New Mexico – are asking the agency to quickly pass rules to cut down on emissions. They’re asking for the EPA to limit routine flaring of gas (releasing natural gas directly into the air) and to set up financial support to comply with environmental provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As you know, deep reductions in methane emissions . . . are key to slowing climate change in this critical decade,” the letter notes. “Fortunately, EPA has the necessary tools to achieve these reductions.”

While New Mexico’s senators are supporting stricter controls on methane, it’s not yet clear what impact those controls might have on the finances of the oil and gas industry in New Mexico. Recently, the industry has added billions to the state’s pocketbook. But new laws set at the federal level will soon require oil and gas operators to pay for methane emissions above set emissions limits.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Sen. Luján’s office for comment on the potential economic impacts of EPA regulations. As of publication, we have not heard back.

As members of the U.S. Senate consider EPA rules, the U.S. House has been focusing on gas stoves as a representative battle over regulations. Some cities have worked to ban gas stoves – which can leak methane – from new buildings as a climate-protection measure. Now, the House has passed a bill to protect gas stoves. While some call the bill to protect gas stoves a “political stunt,” others say the bill works to protect citizens from government overreach, according to reporting from the Associated Press.