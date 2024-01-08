ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As we head into the coldest night of the season in parts of the state, homeowners and renters should be mindful of the damage the low temperatures can do to water pipes. KRQE News 13 spoke with a local plumber, Jerod Bruhn, from Albuquerque Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling; he has some tips on how to reduce the risk of frozen pipes.

Bruhn says most of the frozen pipe calls he receives are for frozen outdoor hoses. To prevent outdoor hoses from freezing, separate the hose from the hose bib and cover the bib with a sock or other covering to keep the heat from escaping.

“Just something as minor as that will keep the heat on the pipe instead of letting all the heat get sucked right out,” Bruhn says.

Other suggestions are to turn up the temperature in your home and to open cabinets where the water pipes are, allowing heat to reach the pipes. Although it is important to keep pipes from freezing, Bruhn warns against using direct heat, like a space heater, to warm them up.

“You get too much heat on that, you can damage it,” Bruhn explains. “Not a good situation to be in.”

Letting your sink drip is also a good way to prevent freezing. Bruhn says that repeated freezing can reduce the life expectancy of your pipes in the long term.

“Everything in life has a designed life expectancy, and if you freeze it too many times, it might shorten that expectancy,” Bruhn adds.

Repairs for damaged pipes can range from a couple of hundred dollars to up to four or five thousand dollars for major repairs.