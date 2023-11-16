NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is granting New Mexico a little over $2 million to try to bring clean air, water, and climate resilience to disadvantaged communities.

The federal funds will go to:

Earth Care International in Santa Fe ($500,000) to conduct a health assessment for Santa Fe’s south side.

Santo Domingo Pueblo ($539,453) to cut down on the prevalence of open dumps within the community.

The New Mexico Environment Department ($1 million) to work with partners to conduct a health impact assessment and reduce health impacts of recycling facilities in San Juan County.

The money was authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act. The money is supposed to align with the Justice40 initiative.