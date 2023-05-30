NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Saturday, June 3, anglers of all ages can cast their lines into New Mexico’s waters for free. Normally, anglers need a fishing license.

Public waters are fair game for free fishing this Saturday. But bag limits and other rules are still in effect.

“This is a great time to take your family fishing and teach them a skill that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” Mike Sloane, the director for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, said in a press release.

For the latest stocking reports, check out the Department of Game and Fish’s website. For a list of ‘family friendly’ fishing, check out this site.

New Mexico’s rivers and lakes have seen high flow rates recently. So, make sure you check current conditions before you head to your favorite fishing spot.