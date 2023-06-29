NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is going after a Texas-based oil and gas company for alleged “egregious violations.” The state wants the company to pay over $40 million in penalties.

Five facilities run by Austin, Texas-based company Ameredev extracted oil and gas without any way to transport the products to a midstream pipeline, New Mexico’s Environment Department alleges. That’s a violation of state law and resulted in a release of over 3.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas and over 7.5 million pounds of volatile organic compounds and other chemical compounds, the department says.

“Ameredev is a Texas-based exploration and production company that exploited public health for profit,” Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a press release. “Ameredev’s management team have shown blatant disregard for our right to breathe clean air and now they must be held accountable.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Ameredev for comment. As of publication, we have not heard back. Their website notes that “Ameredev is committed to exceeding regulatory requirements and providing industry leadership in environmental and emissions control performance.”

The alleged violations date back to at least 2019, when locals in Lea County reached out to the state to express concern over Ameredev’s flaring practices, the Environment Department says. State inspectors reportedly discovered unpermitted equipment and more emissions than the company had reported to the state.

“Ameredev willfully ignored basic tenets of New Mexico’s Oil and Gas Act that have been on the books since 1935, not to mention the state’s nation-leading rules to prevent climate pollution that ban routine venting and flaring,” New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst said in a press release.

The oil and gas company has 30 days to respond to the penalty issued by the Environment Department. The company will also have to respond to a separate $2.4 million penalty from the EMNRD’s Oil Conservation Division (OCD).