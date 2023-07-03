NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions, New Mexico’s governor has announced proposed “clean car rules” to push automakers to deliver zero-emissions vehicles to the state.

The new rules do not prohibit New Mexicans from buying or selling traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, according to the governor’s office. Car dealers can also continue selling gas vehicles.

“These rules will speed up much-needed investment in New Mexico’s electric vehicle and clean hydrogen fueling infrastructure, create new job opportunities, and, most importantly, result in cleaner and healthier air for all New Mexicans to breathe,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release.

The new rules set sales targets for zero-emissions vehicles in New Mexico.

“These new rules will ensure that all New Mexicans have access to a greater number of new zero and low-emission vehicle models while hastening the transition away from polluting diesel and gasoline-powered cars and trucks,” Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in a press release. “We look forward to engaging with all New Mexicans on these proposed rules in the coming months.”

The proposal builds on previous efforts to reduce environmental pollution and greenhouse gasses. While this latest proposal looks to reduce emissions from the transportation sector, New Mexico’s largest-polluting sector is the oil and gas extraction industry, data shows. New Mexico has also taken efforts to decrease emissions from oil and gas producers, such as fining producers who skirt state rules.