SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In 2019, New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richards signed an executive order to prevent new oil and gas wells from being drilled near Chaco Canyon. The order, affecting over 72,000 acres has now been renewed by the commissioner.

“The Greater Chaco landscape is one of the most special places in the world, and it would be foolish not to do everything in our power to protect it,” Commissioner Garcia Richard said in a press release. “This region is significant for our Indigenous communities and the cultural properties found in the area are irreplaceable. Action at both the federal and state level is necessary to ensure we are protecting these special resources. Simply put, there is too much at stake for widespread oil and gas development to occur so close to Chaco. I’m grateful for the advice of our working group so far to ensure we are managing the lands surrounding the park in a way that honors their cultural importance.”

Map of active leases near Chaco Canyon | Courtesy State Land Office

The renewed ban will prevent new oil and gas operations on state-owned land near Chaco through 2043. The federal government recently took similar action to protect federal land near the site for the next 20 years.

Some locals applauded the action: “Today, is another historical day, a day that we have continued to pray for and work for to protect our sacred landscapes,” Mark Mitchell, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, said in a press release. But some argue that more needs to be done; advocates have called on federal leaders to not only ban new leases but to phase out extractive industries on culturally significant land.

“It’s high time that the Interior Department honor the Greater Chaco Landscape by phasing out fossil fuels on public lands. The long history of extraction in this region has had devastating effects on land, air, water, and public health across the Greater Chaco region. The administration must clean up this mess,” Silas Grant, a New Mexico campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a press release.