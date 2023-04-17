NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environmental Department (NMED) is planning to test New Mexico wells for PFAS in April and May. For private well owners, one or more groundwater wells can be sampled for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

PFAS are “forever” chemicals that are used in many products, including food packaging, non-stick cookware, and more. The NMED says, “Growing evidence suggests exposure to some PFAS chemicals can lead to adverse health effects such as increased cholesterol, reproductive problems, and cancer.”

The sampling program will test for 28 different PFAS compounds, and the NMED will let well owners know the results following testing and analysis. To sign up to have your well tested, fill out this form by Friday, Apr. 21. To learn more about PFAS, click here.