ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s environmental officials sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), asking federal regulators to adopt stricter standards.

Federal regulators are considering a proposal designed to cut down on carbon dioxide emissions from delivery trucks, school busses, and semi-trucks. (A New Mexico lawmaker has also asked for cleaner school busses.) The proposed rule would start in 2027 and would progressively clamp down on emissions each year through 2032.

Such a proposal is similar to rules already put in place in California. James Kenney, the cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Environment Department, joined officials from several other states to ask the EPA to implement rules at least as strict as those in California.

“We believe a federal equivalent is not only possible but essential,” Kenney and the other officials wrote in a letter to the EPA. “The rule will protect countless communities, reduce our use of petroleum, save consumers money, and address climate change for decades to come.”

The officials hope that stricter standards will push the transportation industry towards zero-emissions vehicles. “Nationwide standards . . . will provide a critical market signal to both vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure providers on the scale and timing needed for deploying vehicles, charging infrastructure, and providing interconnection,” the officials noted.

During public comment on the proposal, some people noted the shortcomings of the proposed changes. For example, Jim Mullen, the executive director for the Clean Freight Coalition, said the coalition’s members were already spending billions on reaching zero-emissions trucking and that charging infrastructure across the nation is not yet ready for a stricter nationwide trucking standards.