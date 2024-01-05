SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A key role of the New Mexico Environment Department is checking businesses and permit holders for potential environmental violations. The department says they added 99 potential violations to their ongoing list last month.

The list is called “Enforcement Watch.” It gives the public a way to see the environment department’s ongoing investigations.

In December of 2023, the department added 86 notices of potential violations related to drinking water and a handful of notices regarding other environmental issues, like air quality. The department also keeps an eye on job safety at local businesses and issued seven notices of potential violations for occupational issues in December.

The end goal is to correct any rule-breaking or hazardous issues around New Mexico. In December, for example, the department closed the case on Robert Medina and Sons Concrete and Sand, Inc. after the business paid a penalty of over $100,000. In December, the department says they also resolved an issue over the licensing for the export of naturally occurring radioactive waste with Lotus LLC.

“The transparency provided by Enforcement Watch allows the citizens of New Mexico to see not only violators but also those who work responsibly to resolve compliance issues,” New Mexico Environment Department Compliance and Enforcement Director Bruce Baizel said in a press release. “We applaud companies such as Lotus LLC, who worked with our Radiation Control Bureau to make sure that regulated Naturally Occurring Radioactive Waste is disposed of by properly licensed companies at permitted hazardous waste disposal facilities.”