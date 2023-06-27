CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Environment Department has reached an agreement with parties who opposed the renewal of a 10-year permit to store radioactive waste underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) facility already has tens of thousands of containers of waste, but debate around the continued use of the facility has been heated.
“Communities in New Mexico and around the U.S. benefit from the clean-up of legacy waste and its disposal at WIPP,” New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in a press release. “The new permit conditions affirm New Mexico’s authority and position that all roads lead from WIPP – we are no longer the last stop for clean-up but the driving force in that process that begins here.”
After facing opposition over plans to renew the permit that would allow storage operations to continue, the New Mexico Environment Department, U.S. Department of Energy, and Salado Isolation Mining Contractors LLC have agreed to modify the conditions of the permit to have “greater regulatory oversight” and to “improve safeguards,” according to the Environment Department.
The permit now requires “a full and transparent inventory of legacy waste around the U.S. for ultimate disposal at the WIPP through a new report that provides for stakeholder input.” The permit now allows operations to be suspended if there’s “evidence of a threat to human health or the environment,” the Environment Department notes.
Additionally, the public comment period for the permit renewal is being extended until September 22, 2023, to allow the public to ask questions. But while the Environment Department says they will respond to each comment, they will not alter the proposed permit.
The settlement agreement includes:
- Prioritizing legacy waste clean-up and disposal at WIPP, including from Los Alamos National Laboratory.
- Requiring a full and transparent inventory of legacy waste around the U.S. for ultimate disposal at the WIPP through a new report that provides for stakeholder input.
- Enabling the suspension of waste shipments to WIPP if there is evidence of a threat to human health or the environment.
- Requiring a final facility footprint to accompany any request for new storage panels beyond the two panels authorized in the renewal permit.
- Initiating a permit revocation and reissuance process should Congress increase the storage capacity or expand the types of wastes accepted at WIPP.
- Requiring the DOE to document progress in siting another geologic repository in a state other than New Mexico through a new annual report.
- Conducting surveillance of oil and natural gas production and saltwater disposal operations around the perimeter of the facility to ensure the safety of WIPP.
- Enhancing the public participation process by providing quarterly public forums, updating the Community Relations Plan, and requiring pre-submittal meetings for complex modifications to the renewal permit going forward.
- Tying WIPP’s closure to both the renewal permit term of 10 years and the capacity limits of the federal Land Withdrawal Act unless a timely renewal application is received with an accurate inventory of all remaining wastes awaiting cleanup and disposal at WIPP.