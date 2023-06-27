CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Environment Department has reached an agreement with parties who opposed the renewal of a 10-year permit to store radioactive waste underground in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) facility already has tens of thousands of containers of waste, but debate around the continued use of the facility has been heated.

“Communities in New Mexico and around the U.S. benefit from the clean-up of legacy waste and its disposal at WIPP,” New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in a press release. “The new permit conditions affirm New Mexico’s authority and position that all roads lead from WIPP – we are no longer the last stop for clean-up but the driving force in that process that begins here.”

After facing opposition over plans to renew the permit that would allow storage operations to continue, the New Mexico Environment Department, U.S. Department of Energy, and Salado Isolation Mining Contractors LLC have agreed to modify the conditions of the permit to have “greater regulatory oversight” and to “improve safeguards,” according to the Environment Department.

The permit now requires “a full and transparent inventory of legacy waste around the U.S. for ultimate disposal at the WIPP through a new report that provides for stakeholder input.” The permit now allows operations to be suspended if there’s “evidence of a threat to human health or the environment,” the Environment Department notes.

Additionally, the public comment period for the permit renewal is being extended until September 22, 2023, to allow the public to ask questions. But while the Environment Department says they will respond to each comment, they will not alter the proposed permit.

The settlement agreement includes: