ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Environment Department has released their fiscal year 2024 first-quarter report. The progress report shows the department completed thousands of inspections, and hired new staff. They also began testing for drugs in high school wastewater.

One of the more contentious things the department did recently relates to the state’s efforts to bring more electric and clean cars to New Mexico. Recently, the Environment Department sent updated clean car rules to the state’s Environmental Improvement Board. That led to a statewide debate over car mandates.

The Environment Department also kicked off water testing for public high school sewer systems. The request to do so came from the New Mexico Department of Health as a way to boost data on drug use at schools. After the state tested water from 24 schools, they found that most had evidence of cocaine and 29% had evidence of fentanyl. But, the state notes that it’s not always possible to tell if evidence of drugs in wastewater is from illegal drugs or legal prescription drugs.

In addition, the New Mexico Environment Department has been working hard to boost staff levels. Through a rapid-hire event, the department hired 30 new people in September.

A key mandate for the department is keeping an eye on businesses and private individuals with potentially environmentally hazardous operations. In the last quarter, the department conducted 2,698 compliance inspections, the report notes.