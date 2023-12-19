SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico holds over 13 million acres of land and generates massive amounts of revenue from those holdings. Now, the State Land Office has announced it earned record-breaking revenue in fiscal year 2023, much of which will go to education.

“It is our job to make money for education, so we are excited to be breaking another record, but we are most excited about the impact this revenue will have for everyday New Mexicans,” Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a press release.

The state earned $2.75 billion from the land over the last fiscal year. The previous year, the state earned $2.4 billion. The money comes to the state in exchange for leasing the land to oil, gas, mineral, grazing, and other land uses. Recently, the State Land Office has also leased state land to an affordable housing project for Albuquerque seniors as well as renewable energy projects.

“We are constantly pursuing ways to diversify revenue sources for the long-term health of the institutions that benefit from state lands. Whether it’s providing affordable housing for seniors or approving large-scale renewable energy projects, we are open to business opportunities that can improve the lives of the people of New Mexico,” Garcia Richards said.

The largest beneficiary of the income from state lands is the public school system. In fiscal year 2023, they received a total of $2.5 billion (including over $82 million in direct contributions and over $2 billion in transfers to the Land Grant Permanent Fund on behalf of public schools). Higher education, specialty schools, hospitals, water systems, and the state prison system also benefit from the funds.