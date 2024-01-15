NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture will be accepting grant applications for its Healthy Soil Program starting in February. The Healthy Soil Program offers grants for on-the-ground projects throughout the state.

The projects must focus on one or more of the following five principles: keeping soil covered, minimizing soil disturbance on cropland and minimizing external inputs, maximizing biodiversity, maintaining a living root, and integrating animals into land management. Projects must also address at least one soil-health-related concern, such as erosion or compaction.

For those who are interested, the department will host two webinars in January to help with applications. The first webinar will be on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the second webinar will be on Thursday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next application cycle opens on Friday, Feb. 23, and will close on Friday, April 26, at noon.

To learn more about the Healthy Soil Program, click here. To register for the Jan. 16 webinar, click here. To register for the Jan. 18 webinar, click here.