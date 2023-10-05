LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You can properly dispose of unused pesticides this October at two disposal events. The Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will host disposal events in Farmington and Roswell.

The free events allow all members of the public, including ranchers and farmers, to drop off all types of pesticides. That includes pesticide rinsate or treated seeds.

The Farmington disposal will be held on October 24 at McGee Park (41 Road 5568). The Roswell disposal will be held October 26 at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair Grounds (2500 SE Main Street).

“Pesticide disposal should be handled safely, properly, and that’s why these events are critical,” NMDA Agricultural and Environmental Services Assistant Division Director Stephen Baca said in a press release. “We want to assist as many people in the state as we can with this service. We hope that homeowners, business owners and others with pesticides to dispose of in Farmington, Roswell and surrounding areas in New Mexico take advantage of this opportunity.”