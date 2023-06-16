NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over $1 million in federal funding has been given to New Mexico businesses for providing sustainably-sourced wood products. The finances are from the Forest Service’s Wood Innovations Grant Program.

Grant Recipients

$113,958 to RC Forest Products LLC in La Luz for their “Supporting Biomass Wood Products Manufacturing” project

$300,000 to Mount Taylor Manufacturing in Milan for their “Enhanced Sawmil Volume, Value, and Employment” project

$300,000 to Got Wood NM LLC in Tularosa for their “Increased Biomass Timber Utilization” project

$300,000 to Architecture 2030 in Santa Fe for their “The Mass Timber Tipping Point” project

The New Mexico Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) says, “These investments in sustainable businesses support the objectives of the Forestry Division’s Forest Action Plan Restoration Economy strategy, which identifies the goal of enhancing sustainable communities, businesses, and jobs throughout the state. Wood biomass generated through forest and watershed restoration projects provide a sustainable wood supply that generates heat, energy, timber, and non-timber forest products to meet community needs.”

For more information regarding the wood grant program, click here. The EMNRD says the next application period will be in the fall.