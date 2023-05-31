SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a slight clarification in the state’s endangered plants rules, New Mexico has expanded legal protections of rare plants. Now, even harming a protected plant could result in jail time.

“We always welcome the chance to provide increased protections to at-risk species,” State Botanist Erika Rowe said in a press release. “All plants and animals fit together like the pieces of a puzzle. If you start losing one or two pieces, the puzzle won’t function like it used to.”

The newly amended rule went into effect in April. It applies to state, federal, and tribal lands, with an exception for tribal members who use a protected plant for religious purposes. The latest amendment clarifies that to “destroy,” “harm,” or “remove” a protected plant can result in penalties.

The rule applies to the state’s endangered plants. There are dozens on the list – and a new one was recently added.

The American Hart’s-tongue fern, a bumpy-leafed rock clinger, was discovered in New Mexico in 2020 at the El Malpais National Monument. Before that, experts thought the plant didn’t live in New Mexico.

Here’s the list of endangered plants in New Mexico: