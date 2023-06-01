NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez has filed a lawsuit against major manufacturing companies. The lawsuit accuses them of contaminating New Mexico’s natural resources.

Torrez says manufacturers like 3M, Dupont and others knowingly used Polyfluoroalkyl substances, otherwise known as “forever chemicals.” The chemicals are found in hundreds of everyday products. According to the CDC, side effects could include pregnancy induced high blood pressure, low birth weights, decreased fertility and may reduce the body’s ability to fight infection.

The lawsuit is asking for companies to pay the costs of clean up and restoration of natural resources.