HIDALGO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southline Transmission Project is one of three electricity transmission projects selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to receive a share of $1.3 billion.

The plan is to connect wind and solar energy in southern New Mexico to electricity users in southern Arizona. To do that, Southline Transmission, LLC will build a 175-mile line from Hidalgo County, New Mexico to Pima County, Arizona. The line is intended to be able to carry 1,000 megawatts.

“Improving the state’s transmission capacity facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, aligning with New Mexico’s goals for a sustainable and green energy future,” Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM), said in a press release. “Most importantly, this project fosters interstate collaboration. This pipeline between New Mexico and Arizona is a great example of successful regional collaboration, enhancing energy connectivity and resource sharing across state lines.”

The money was authorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of boosting nationwide clean energy. Construction is set to begin in 2025, according to the DOE.