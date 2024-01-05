NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The wildlife cameras at Bandelier National Monument spotted some cute but ferocious babies this winter: mountain lion kittens.

Mountain lion kittens. Courtesy of Bandelier National Monument

Mountain lion kittens. Courtesy of Bandelier National Monument 2

A post was shared on Bandelier National Monument’s Facebook page, documenting the efforts of local wildlife organizations as they tagged each kitten with a radio collar. “These collars will expand as the kittens grow and allow researchers to monitor the kittens’ development. This research will help researchers better understand where females give birth and what threats and challenges young mountain lions face growing up,” said the post.

The tracking is part of ongoing efforts from the NMSU Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Ecology Department, Valles Caldera National Preserve, and the New Mexico Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit. The research helps scientists investigate how large mammals are responding to forest restoration treatments and wildfires.