SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A moose has been spotted north of Santa Fe near Tesuque, New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish wants to remind community members that all cervids, members of the deer family, are protected in the state.

The department also asks New Mexicans to “please respect the sovereignty of our Native American lands.”

Moose sighting near Tesuque, courtesy of State Game Commission Vice Chairman Tirzio Lopez