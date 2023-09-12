SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, September 11, a moose was spotted north of Santa Fe near Tesuque. Now, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says they have tranquilized the moose for relocation.

According to the department, this is the third time a moose has been sighted in the Santa Fe area; however, they are still unsure whether this is the same moose or a different one.

On Monday, Game and Fish shared a reminder with the community that moose are protected in the state of New Mexico. State Game Commission Vice Chairman Tirzio Lopez asked New Mexicans to “please respect the sovereignty of our Native American lands.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the moose has been tranquilized and captured for relocation. It will be transported by the department to “an undisclosed location near the Colorado state line.”