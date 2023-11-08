CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Several small earthquakes hit northwest of Pecos, Texas early Wednesday morning. Residents in southern New Mexico felt some of the shaking.

The United States Geological Survey counts eight small earthquakes just south of New Mexico’s southern border. The quakes range from magnitude 2.5 to magnitude 5.3.

More than 500 people from New Mexico and Texas say they felt the earthquakes. Locals as far north as Clovis and as far west as Las Cruces reported feeling weak or light shaking. Some in Hobbs and Carlsbad reported strong or very strong shaking.

Reports of shaking have not been verified by USGS scientists but represent the latest data. Courtesy USGS.

Large earthquakes aren’t common in New Mexico. But smaller quakes happen more often than you might think, particularly just south of New Mexico’s border. KRQE News 13 mapped one year of earthquakes in a story at this link.