NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Millions of dollars in federal funds are being sent to help restore an important river in southeastern New Mexico.

The state is receiving $7.6 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to help out land and wildlife in the Lower Pecos Restoration Landscape, south of Vaughn near Carlsbad.

The project, supported by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), hopes to protect native wildlife and vegetation. They also want to help prevent fires.

“What it is is landscape restoration. What we’re attempting to do is restore these natural habitats and landscapes to what historically has been here. In this case, the project at hand, right now, is reducing mesquite and allowing the herbaceous or grasses to flourish in these areas. Really, it encourages good watershed health and landscape health,” said Chuck Schmidt with the BLM Roswell Field Office.

The project will restore the habitat for different species, including the endangered lesser prairie chicken.

BLM also said the plan will protect soil and increase native plants. The project hopes to begin by the end of the summer.