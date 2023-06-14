NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A female Mexican wolf has been successfully moved from New Mexico back to Arizona. The wolf had traveled too far away from her pack and was not able to successfully breed in alignment with the Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan.

The wolf was born into Arizona’s Rocky Prairie pack in 2021. In 2022, she was given a radio collar for tracking purposes. Eventually, the wolf left her pack and traveled over 500 miles out of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA) and into New Mexico near Taos.

The lack of wolves in the New Mexico area meant there was no chance for the female to breed and contribute to the Mexican wolf recovery efforts. The wolf was captured and moved to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Sevilleta facility to be paired with a mate.

The service initially planned to release the female wolf, her mate, and their pups in Mexico, however, the pair did not successfully breed, so the service decided to release her back to Arizona on her own.

The decision to relocate the wolf is outlined in policies from the USFWS’s Mexican Wolf Recovery Program:

“Authorized Permittees may capture, and at the direction and discretion of the USFWS Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator, return to the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA), or transfer to captivity or Mexico, any Mexican wolves that have dispersed from the experimental population and that establish wholly outside of the MWEPA in Arizona, New Mexico, or Texas, according to the terms and conditions below.”

The female wolf will continue to be monitored by the USFWS using the radio collar. For more information on Mexican wolves and the recovery program, click here.