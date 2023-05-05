ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the woods to the neighborhood, loads of local volunteers will put roots down for hundreds of new trees over the next week in a part of southeast Albuquerque. The work starts tomorrow morning, May 5, in the Princess Jeanne neighborhood near Lomas and Eubank.

Volunteers will start by planting 100 street trees in the neighborhood, followed by a tree giveaway a week later. The project is part of the long standing work of ABQ NeighborWoods, a collaboration of several local governments and government agencies, tree growers, landscapers, the non-profit group Tree New Mexico and others.

The Saturday, May 6 planting is expected to begin around 9 a.m., with volunteers gathering at Jeanne Bellamah Park. After a briefing, volunteers will head out to designated homes that have already adopted trees. Landscape architects will be on hand to help figure out the best tree for the desired location.

Some of the trees that are expected to be planted soon around the Princess Jeanne neighborhood in southeast Albuquerque. | Image Courtesy: CABQ

While trees often stir a debate over water and water use in the desert, proponents point to the benefits of the tall greens. In a news release, southeast Albuquerque City Councilor Renee Grout said in part, “[Trees] reduce home energy bills, increase property values, and restore residents’ pride in their neighborhood.” Grout continued, saying, “I’m looking forward to watching these trees grow and seeing how they will transform this great neighborhood.”

On Saturday, May 13, neighborhood residents can pick up a tree to plant on their own. 100 trees will be available at Jeanne Bellamah Park starting at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the City of Albuquerque.

The NeighborWoods program has planted roughly 1,600 trees through nine Albuquerque neighborhoods over the last two and half years. If you want to suggest a neighborhood for the next planting or have any other questions, call Tree New Mexico at 505-265-4554.