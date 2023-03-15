ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department wants to remind everyone to keep their eyes peeled while out in the Bosque. A tweet from the City of Albuquerque shows pictures of a porcupine in the Bosque and reminds the community to enjoy New Mexico’s wildlife from a distance.

According to officials, now is the perfect time to spot a porcupine since the trees are still missing their leaves. The city says, “Just look for a spikey ball sleeping on – or even making a meal of – the trees.”