CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Already, more than 20,000 containers of radioactive waste have been put underground near Carlsbad, New Mexico – and the state is considering renewing a permit to allow storage operations to continue.

The renewed permit would bring some changes to waste storage operations. And the public is allowed to comment on the proposal. But that window for public comment closes on April 19, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Already many comments have been submitted, including a letter of opposition from Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway. To learn about the proposed permit and to submit comments, you can view the comment portal online.

In addition to format changes within the proposed permit, the updated permit would remove set closure dates for storage areas and instead close storage areas as they fill up with waste. The proposed changes also include suggestions from the New Mexico Environment Department aiming to ensure compliance with state law. And, a proposed change would automatically trigger a revocation of the permit if Congress tries to increase the total volume of waste allowed to be stored at the facility. More info on the proposal can be found on this fact sheet.