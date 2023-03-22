PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Upper Pecos Watershed Association has announced its annual litter clean-up day, the Dia del Rio y Camino (River and Road) event. The event will take place on Saturday, Apr. 22.

Volunteers can meet at any of the pickup locations to grab cleaning supplies and to be assigned a cleaning area along a river or road. Contact the location closest to you for meet-up details, precise location, and time.

Meet-up locations & contacts

Pecos, NM Contact Magda Matecka at upwa@pecoswatershed.org or 505-757-3600

Pecos Canyon State Park Contact Magda Matecka at upwa@pecoswatershed.org or 505-757-3600

Villanueva State Park Contact Magda Matecka at upwa@pecoswatershed.org or 505-757-3600

Sumner Lake State Park Contact Magda Matecka at upwa@pecoswatershed.org or 505-757-3600

Roswell Contact Kathy Lay at k.lay@roswell-nm.gov or 575-500-0395

Carlsbad Contact Mary Garwood at msgarwood@cityofcarlsbadnm.com or (575) 302-7665

Pecos, TX Contact Edward De Leon at edeleon@PecosTX.gov or 432-445-2421



Pecos Watershed says, “This event showcases the meaningful partnerships between all agencies along Pecos River and the dedication to resource stewardship and protection.” The event is in partnership with Pecos Business Association, Pecos Canyon State Park, Santa Fe National Forest, Truchas Chapter Trout Unlimited, Keep Carlsbad Beautiful, Keep Roswell Beautiful, San Miguel County, and Pecos, Texas.

For more information regarding the event, visit pecoswatershed.org.