SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – South of Albuquerque, several federally operated outdoor sites provide stunning views, birding opportunities, and a breath of fresh air. Those locations are getting millions of dollars’ worth of upgrades from a federal act that may sunset after fiscal year 2025.

Thursday, August 13, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the sites in New Mexico to highlight the upgrades funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. They include improvements to locations like Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Rescue, Socorro Nature Area, and Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge.

The Great American Outdoors Act, which established a land restoration fund, looks to boost visitor accessibility and climate resilience at national parks and recreation sites. If Congress doesn’t reauthorize the bill, it will sunset in a few years.

Right now, the act is helping fund upcoming construction projects at Bosque del Apache to make the visitor center and park headquarters more energy-efficient. It also helped create a more accessible wildlife viewing deck.