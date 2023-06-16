NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As monsoon season kicks in around New Mexico, the mosquitos are coming out in full force. Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have released a series of tips to keep mosquitos, and their bites, at bay.

Tips to Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Eliminate water-holding containers where mosquitoes lay their eggs, such as old tires, discarded cans and trash, and pet dishes

After it rains, check for objects around your home that have collected water and dump out the water including children’s toys, flower pots, and wheelbarrows

Regularly change the water in birdbaths

Maintain ponds and backyard swimming pools

Make sure rain barrels are fitted with a screen

When flood-irrigating, prevent water from standing for more than a few days

“We see a lot of issues where people are unknowingly breeding mosquitoes. The best way to control the mosquito population is to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, and this is something that everyone in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County plays a role in,” says Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Manager at the City’s Environmental Health Department.

Tips to Prevent Mosquito Bites

Avoid the outdoors at times and locations when mosquitoes are most active (dawn and dusk)

Use insect repellent with a proven effective ingredient like DEET

Wear long, loose, light-colored clothing when outdoors after dusk

Make sure your pets are up to date on heartworm medications

The city and county expect a high than normal number of mosquitos this year due to high levels of river runoff. The high mosquito population can be brought down if everyone does their part in mitigating mosquito breeding using the tips above.