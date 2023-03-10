NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In Durango, Colorado, crews have cleared several homeless campsites along the Animas River – a river that runs down into northern New Mexico. The City of Durango says crews removed around 18 cubic yards of debris from the encampments.

According to the city, 20 camps have popped up in that area recently. The camps were so close to the river that they could have been swept away if the water levels had risen.

The city says it’s working with nonprofit agencies to get help for the homeless people that have been moved. The city also says they will be issuing citations for those who refuse those services.