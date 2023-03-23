SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, New Mexico’s governor signed another bill into law. Environmental advocates say the new law marks the key to progress in the state’s push toward conservation.

Senate Bill 9 was supported by both Democrats and Republicans during the 2023 legislative session. The bill sets up long-term government funds to hopefully provide years of cash flow for existing conservation projects.

“The Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund will provide wide-reaching, essential benefits for birds,” Judy Calman, the New Mexico policy director for The Audubon Society, said in a press release. “Riparian restoration through the River Stewardship program, as well as habitat improvement projects through the Game and Fish Department, will give birds critical help as they navigate the ongoing impacts of climate change. We are so grateful to the bill sponsors and the governor for their leadership.”

Of course, it’s not just birds that stand to benefit. Advocates say a wide range of programs will now have stable funding streams.

“We are very excited about what the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund will be able to do for New Mexico,” Scott Wilber, the executive director of the New Mexico Land Conservancy, said in a press release. “The Legacy Fund will facilitate greater public-private partnerships and put much-needed funds on the ground for conservation, restoration, natural and cultural resource management, and outdoor recreation.”