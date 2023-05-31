ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has chosen 10 projects to help recover from the 2015 release of waste from the Gold King Mine in Colorado. All told, the plan is to put more than $11 million towards cleanup and restoration.

The cash comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and contractors after the release of acid mine drainage.

“Water is life. The projects funded by settlement money from the EPA will serve to start to heal the wounds left in our community from the Gold King Mine Spill,” San Juan County Commission Chairman Steve Lanier said in a press release. “We are grateful to the New Mexico Attorney General for pursuing this settlement and the Office of the Natural Resources Trustee for ensuring that projects awarded are in the best interest of those affected. These investments into improving water quality and recreation opportunities will pay dividends in securing the future of safe water for drinking, agriculture, and quality of life for years to come.”

The 10 projects were selected from 17 proposals. The state’s Office of Natural Resources Trustee ranked those proposals on criteria such as public benefit.

The chosen projects are: