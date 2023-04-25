NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prescribed burns are taking place in New Mexico next month. The Gila National Forest’s Wilderness Ranger District will be performing the burns throughout May if the weather allows.
The Ranger District said they will be burning the following areas starting May 1.
- 100-acre Rendezvous Prescribed Fire project adjacent to Sapillo Campground and the
- Gattons Park neighborhood
- 165-acre Heifer Prescribed Fire project, located adjacent to Gattons Park
- 1,000-acre Gravel Prescribed Fire unit located off of Lincoln Canyon Road (USFS Road 4079-T)
Delays on NM Highway 35 should be expected during May because some of these burns take place near the road.
The following communities and areas may experience smoke.
- Lake Roberts
- Mimbres
- San Lorenzo
- NM Highway 35
- Mimbres and Sapillo drainages
To see Gila National Forest’s website, visit this link.