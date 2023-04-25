NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prescribed burns are taking place in New Mexico next month. The Gila National Forest’s Wilderness Ranger District will be performing the burns throughout May if the weather allows.

The Ranger District said they will be burning the following areas starting May 1.

100-acre Rendezvous Prescribed Fire project adjacent to Sapillo Campground and the

Gattons Park neighborhood

165-acre Heifer Prescribed Fire project, located adjacent to Gattons Park

1,000-acre Gravel Prescribed Fire unit located off of Lincoln Canyon Road (USFS Road 4079-T)

Delays on NM Highway 35 should be expected during May because some of these burns take place near the road.

The following communities and areas may experience smoke.

Lake Roberts

Mimbres

San Lorenzo

NM Highway 35

Mimbres and Sapillo drainages

To see Gila National Forest’s website, visit this link.