NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The USDA Forest Service has announced that over $23 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) will go to projects in New Mexico and Arizona. The funds will support 27 projects across the two states.

“We are excited for the continued opportunities to collaborate on these large-scale Great

American Outdoors Act projects. With our communities and partners, we are improving visitor

access, land and water conservation, and recreation infrastructure,” said Southwestern Regional

Forester Michiko Martin.

Previously in New Mexico, the GAOA funded improvements to the Sandia Crest Recreation Complex – enhancing the visitor experience and accessibility of the recreation site. The GAOA is working to address the backlog of deferred projects on national forests and grasslands throughout the U.S.

According to the Forest Service, since 2021, over 122 deferred maintenance projects across 53 national forests have been completed. Over 880 projects are currently funded and in progress.