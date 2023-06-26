ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Water managers are working to boost flood protection between Albuquerque and Belen. Over the next decade or so, they’ll rebuild non-engineered levees along the Rio Grande.

“This milestone is exciting as it is a start for a ten-plus year project that will greatly reduce flood risk along 30 miles of the Rio Grande and bring our communities closer together,” Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District, said in a press release.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District recently signed an agreement to work on the project. The goal is to work on levees on the east side of the river near Rio Bravo Boulevard; then, they’ll work their way south.

Funding for the repairs comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as well as the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Officials hope the work will provide benefits long into the future.

“The public needs to know that the people who work on this, we care,” Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, said. “The people that are working on this are from New Mexico and recognize the communities. We recognize the need, and we’re working as hard as we can to bring about construction of a facility that meets the need.”