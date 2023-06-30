SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) says that recently a lower number of New Mexicans are receiving water that meets health standards. In fiscal year 2023, around 90% of New Mexicans had safe and healthy water in their taps. But just three years prior, that percentage was close to 100%, data from the LFC shows. But it’s important to know that there’s likely a positive reason the number has dropped.

The decline was caused mostly by the implementation of stricter federal standards rather than an actual drop in water quality, according to the LFC.

And the standards are likely to keep rising. Recently the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a nationwide standard regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

Some public water systems in New Mexico already “struggle to comply with current drinking water requirements do to a lack of operational capacity,” meaning an increased water quality standard could mean even fewer New Mexicans receive water that meets expectations, according to the LFC. But a new law passed in 2023 could help smaller communities band together to share water supply resources and overcome some of those resource limitations to better meet rising federal standards.