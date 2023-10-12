NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Data shows that New Mexico is being impacted by climate change. To help states prepare for potential impacts, the federal government is offering $1 billion in funding.

The money comes from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Last fiscal year, FEMA took applications for New Mexico projects such as upgrading the Pueblo of Laguna’s hazard mitigation plan. The idea behind the funding is to help invest in resilience across the U.S. now, before the cost to fix future damages rises.

“Across this country, communities are getting hit by more frequent and extreme severe weather events – from drought, wildfires, floods, and extreme heat,” Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said in a press release. “That’s exactly why under President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we’re delivering the largest investment in the resilience of physical and natural systems in American history. Today’s announcement is part of the President’s commitment to keep every American safe and ensure that we are building back better than ever before.”

But the funds don’t automatically go to communities across the U.S. States, local governments, and tribal agencies will have to apply for the funds. Officials will have until the end of February to do that.