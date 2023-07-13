DALLAS, TX (KRQE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a Consent Agreement and Final Order (CAFO) to Callon Permian LLC for emissions from tanks, flares, and other equipment at thirteen oil and gas facilities in the West Texas Permian Basin. The corrective actions mandated by the CAFO are expected to result in a reduction of over 1.2 million pounds of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, which the EPA says are known contributors to ozone formation and associated health problems.

“This settlement will help protect residents of the Permian Basin from hazardous emissions and sends a strong message to facilities in the area that violate the health standards outlined in the Clean Air Act,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “By using state-of-the-art technology and helicopter surveillance, we are able to detect these hazardous emissions over a large geographic area. EPA will continue to deliver cleaner air for communities by holding companies accountable through enforcement and compliance.”

In addition to the health benefits, the settlement also aims to address climate change concerns by targeting methane emissions. The CAFO is projected to lead to a reduction of over 4.6 million pounds of methane emissions.

The EPA says Callon Permian LLC failed to comply with various requirements, including those related to flares, tanks, combustors, and the federally approved Texas State Implementation Plan (SIP). The CAFO imposes a range of actions on the company, including site-specific corrective measures, inspections, equipment upgrades, and permitting and operations reviews. To ensure future compliance, Callon Permian LLC will be required to conduct optical gas imaging surveys at each facility, monitor tank pressure, and implement combustion control device monitoring. They are also required to pay a penalty of $1,285,000 to resolve the violations.