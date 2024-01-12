SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – In December, residents in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, New Mexico, were left without drinkable water for several days. Now, the New Mexico Environment Department has released a report on “systematic failures” that created the water issues.

The Environment Department said Camino Real Regional Utility Authority allowed an overfeeding of caustic soda into the water being treated, which raised the pH level of water in the system. They also claimed staff at the utility authority “failed to fully investigate complaints from customers that were experiencing ‘slimy water’ as early as Tuesday, November 28, 2023.”

“The legal and moral obligation of every water utility in New Mexico is to provide drinking water that meets standards to their customers, and that obligation is 24 hours per day, 7 days a week,” Environment Department Water Protection Division Director John Rhoderick said in a press release. “CRRUA repeatedly failed to follow basic protocols in water management, implement safeguards to ensure compliance, and inform their customers when they fell short.”

The department issued a notice of violation to the utility authority in December and is planning on taking additional action against the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Camino Real Regional Utility Authority for comment on the allegations. As of publication, we have not heard back.