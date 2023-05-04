NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) will host a public meeting to go over their plans for Eagle Nest Lake State Park in Colfax County. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Eagle Nest Elementary and Middle School cafeteria.

The department wants the public’s input on its plans for the protection of natural and cultural resources in the state park. The plans function as a “tool to guide administration, management, and operations” as well as a “guide for capital improvements and funding opportunities,” according to the EMNRD.

For more information, visit the EMNRD’s website.