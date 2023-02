ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Embudo Trailhead on Indian School Road is closed while PNM makes emergency repairs. Repairs began on Feb. 27 and the trails are scheduled to reopen on Mar. 7.

According to the City of Albuquerque, PNM is replacing the aging power infrastructure in the area. The trailheads at Menaul, Piedra Lisa, and Copper will remain open. For more information on Albuquerque’s open spaces and trails visit cabq.gov.