SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials in San Juan County say they are seeing an invasion of a nuisance pest. The county says the elm seed beetle population is currently at its peak, and it will likely last through July.

The bug is typically harmless to humans, but they do give off a foul smell when they are crushed. Elm seed bugs feed on elm seeds, hence their name, and leaves.

Officials say the beetles are most likely entering houses to seek relief from the heat. Community members are urged to seal windows and doors, clean up fallen debris, and use a pyrethroid-based insecticide.