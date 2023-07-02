NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State and federal officials celebrated the completion of a 30-plus-year project to restore the state fish in northern New Mexico.

The project restored the Rio Grande cutthroat trout to about 120 miles of streams, 16 lakes, and one reservoir.

The complexity of such a big project posed several challenges for the people involved.

“There’s no cookbook for how to do a restoration of this size, and so we sat in the office and planned out what bottles we would need, and how would we get fish here, and how would we keep people when they would stay up here for weeks on end to restore habitat. All those different things are a culmination today,” said New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Fisheries Management Division Chief Kirk Patten.

Officials said the project will ensure the fish is available in the state for the long term.