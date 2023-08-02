NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With this summer being one of the hottest ones in recent New Mexico history, the risk of wildfires throughout the state is high. The New Mexico Forestry Division has provided wildfire prevention tips and safety measures to take through the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department’s “Wildfire Preparedness is Year-Round” campaign.

The division urges community members to be mindful, even after a fire has burned. Its August message is “Risk and Danger in the Post-Fire Environment.” The Forestry Division says, “Wildfire risk isn’t just about the fire itself – risk and danger remain even after the fire has passed.”

After Wildfire, A Guide for New Mexico Communities offers comprehensive information to keep community members safe following a fire. To view the full guide, click here.

Post-Fire Safety Tips