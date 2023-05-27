SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola fire crews announced they will be conducting prescribed burns on Corn Canyon. It’s south of Magdalena and north of Monticello.

They plan to start as early as Sunday and continue through Tuesday.

Our land management strategy is centered on long-term forest health, including reducing forest fuels and using prescribed fire on the landscape. Prescribed fires are intended to reduce hazardous fuels that have accumulated due to drought, climate change, insects and disease, and decades of fire suppression. Press Release from Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands

Crews plan on burning over 1,800 acres. Smoke will be visible along I-25 near Socorro, Monticello, and as far as Truth or Consequences.