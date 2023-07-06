CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service has announced plans to clean up the South Ore Pile and the Heap Leach Pile at the Nacimiento Mine near Cuba, New Mexico. The cleanup site is an abandoned copper mine that was in operation from 1970 to 1975.

The mine was developed for in-situ mining in 1985, which ended up contaminating the nearby aquifer. Since then, a water treatment plant has been working to address the groundwater contamination.

The mining work resulted in around 100,000 cubic yards of low-grade ore contaminating the South Ore Pile. The responsible party, Williams Express, is now working to excavate, remove, consolidate, and cap the contaminating materials.

Work on the cleanup is expected to be completed by November 2023.