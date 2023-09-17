A variety of images showing the quality of the North Road heading into Chaco. NPS Photos.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Those who are planning on going to Chaco Canyon should be cautious of their surroundings. Due to flash flooding, washed-out trails and jagged rocks exposed by the heavy rain are causing closures.

Chaco Culture National Historical Park administrators say those who plan on visiting should plan on driving a high-clearance vehicle that has four-wheel drive. According to a park service Facebook post, the park does not have staff or resources to help people who get stuck or stranded.

The campground and back-county trails remain closed, but the North (CR 7950) and South (HWY 57) road entrances are in better condition and are “passable.” For questions or concerns, call (505) 786-7014.